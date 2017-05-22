Coach helps give club winning mentality

Berwickshire High School’s netball club has been celebrating a successful season with two of their teams carrying off the winner’s trophy in the Live Borders inter-schools netball league.

Just over a year ago, the club was struggling as training nights had patchy attendance and with only a small number of members it was difficult for the club to participate in fixtures at all.

Berwickshire High School's winning S1 netball team. They are, back row, left to right: Stacey Grainger (coach), Hannah Sinclair, Poppy White, Rebecca Anderson, Abbie Romanis, Laura Mazzoni. Front - Tyra Dewar, Lauren Reid, Mairi Pemble, Sofia Mazzoni.

However, the fortunes of the club were turned around when head coach Stacey Grainger came on board.

Stacey’s expertise and enthusiasm has transformed the club into a vibrant and dedicated group of young women all eager to play and improve their game.

For the first time this year, the school had three teams in the Scottish Schools Cup competition, with solid performances all round.

The new Live Borders inter-schools league has also provided a brilliant opportunity for new players to improve their game, and the club is delighted with the results - the S2/3 team and the S1B team both topping their respective leagues.

The club has been especially grateful for the financial support from three local businesses - Albany Vineyard, Scotland Shop and Orwell and Goode.

The girls are now looking forward to the 2017/18 season and with a growing membership of over 40 players they are well placed to continue their success!