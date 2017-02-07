Chirnside boxing clever with open day invitation

Chirnside Amateur Boxing Club are holding an open day this Sunday (February 12) to showcase the club and to give the public a chance to see some real sparring up close!

Back in October the club announced the purchase of the ‘old’ Masonic Hall in the village had been finalised after almost two years of hard work by everyone at the club, securing the long-term future of Chirnside ABC.

Since then the club, which was reformed in December 2008, have been keen to have an open day to officially announce the purchase of the facility – so head along on Sunday between 1pm and 4pm to for an afternoon of great entertainment.

It’s an open invitation to everyone who wishes to come along to see what the club is all about. Club bosses will give a little insight into how the club went about the project and their hopes for the future.

The club are also hoping to attract sponsors to help provide financial assistance to buy new equipment.

Also in attendance will be Asher Tufail, the Eastern District Development Officer from Boxing Scotland Limited.

And the club hope to have an Active Schools co-ordinator from Live Borders come along.

Anyone who has kindly donated to the club in any way, or sponsored the home boxing shows and other events, are welcome too.

Michael Black, of Chirnside ABC, said: “Since completing the purchase of the hall in October, we’ve been hard at work doing some repair work and paint jobs to get the place looking a bit better.

“Now we are in a position to hold an open day as a thank you to everyone who has supported us over the years and for people to come and see how the club runs and see our boxers in action.

“The ‘Open Day’ will allow people to visit us and have an in-depth look at the faciltiies, have a chat with the club committee, the coaches, and see our boxers sparring.

“We have invited along East Lothian Boxing Club (Haddington), Galashiels Boxing Club and Hawick Boxing Club for sparring too.

“We have worked with them in the past to hold taster sessions in the club, the aim of which is to improve the numbers attending our beginner sessions on a Monday night.”