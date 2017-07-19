Championship finals at Duns Golf Club

It was Championship Finals Day at Duns Golf Club on Saturday and congratulations go to all the 2017 champions.

They are: Gents Champion - Dougie Reid; Ladies Champion - Kirsty Inkpen; Stevenson Trophy (Gents B Championship) - Martin Aitchison; Collin Trophy - Caroline Rennie; Gents C Champion - Scott Childs; Junior Champion - Callum Kenneally; Junior Nine Hole Champion - Kaylen Martin.

Some excellent golf was played with some of the matches going to 18th hole or further.