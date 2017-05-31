Cameron going for hat-trick at Earlston

The Border athletic season opens its doors with Earlston Games on Saturday.

The main event on a bumper Earlston card is the 90 metres handicap which consists of nine heats.

Poised to run in the fifth heat of the event is young Berwick flyer Cameron Tindle.

Coached by Bruce Scott and Henry Gray, 18-year-old Tindle is a class act.

Apart from having more than made his mark in the games scene, Tindle is highly established in the amateur athletics world as well in having represented Scotland and is currently involved in the trials for the forthcoming European Junior Championships.

On Saturday, Stirling University student Tindle will be bidding to win the Earlston sprint for the third year in succession as he has nailed his colours to the mast by taking pride of place in the event in great style.

On both occasions Tindle hit the winning trail from a back mark spot of scratch.

This time around Tindle goes from minus two metres.

It would be a magnificent and remarkable achievement if he could make it a hat-trick of triumphs.

A host of other TLJT club members will also be gunning to blast their way to victory on Earlston’s ‘Haugh’ track including the evergreen veteran Tommy Finkle (13m) up and coming prospect Gary Caldwell (5.5m) and lady runner Mhairi Henderson (22m).

Kelso pair John Fleming (9.5m) and Fraser Neil (7m), Hawick duo Matthew Bell (11.5m) and Philippa Robertson (16.5m), Jedburgh’s Martha Douglas (18m) and Scott Elliot (15m), Colin Bruce (12m) and Geoff Keen of Selkirk (12.5m) and Natasha Turnbull of Peebles (17.5m) are amongst many other Borders runners set to be in action.

Hawick’s Rory Anderson (25m) is backmarker in the 800 metres handicap.

Colin Welsh of Kelso (28m), Kobe Stevens of Moorfoot (28m), James Clamp of TLJT (70m) and Lauren Corbett of Hawick (170m) also go in the half mile.

A full programme of senior and youth races completes the Earlston bill.

John Slorance