Berwickshire pupils on High at championships

Berwickshire High School took six of the 12 titles available at the Borders Secondary Schools Badminton Championships held on Sunday at Duns.

Eyemouth High School took three titles, Peebles High School took two titles and Earlston High School took the last remaining title.

With a total of 60 entries from eight of the region’s nine secondary schools it was always going to be a busy day of competition.

The event began at 9.30am with the singles tournaments before moving on to the level doubles by lunch time and final matches being played late afternoon with a 5pm finish.

The day was a huge success and the standard of badminton from these fine, young players was, at times, simply breathtaking.

All the final matches were keenly contested with several close games. The committee, parents and helpers rallied round doing teas/coffees and cakes, selling raffle tickets, scoring games, and running the competition from the ‘technical table’.

Committee members are working hard to ensure that badminton continues to be promoted throughout the whole of the Scottish Borders for the years to come.

Large tournaments such as this take a lot of organising behind the scenes and people probably don’t realise how much work goes into an event like this, which is all done on a voluntary basis.

Christine Wylie, the Borders badminton Group’s chairperson thanked tournament sponsors RP Adam and Harry Turnbull Ltd for their support this season together with everyone who helped on the day to make the event run smoothly. She gave special thanks to Dave Burns, the groups coaching convenor, for all his hard work and late nights preparing the pools to ensure that the championships ran smoothly on the day.

Photographs and videos from the tournament have been added to the group’s Facebook page and website at www.borders-badminton-group.co.uk.

The Borders Primary Schools Badminton Championships will be held on Saturday, February 18, at Earlston High School. Players are required to enter the competition through their schools and they should speak to their head of PE to ensure they are entered. Players must be affiliated to Badminton Scotland through their school. Results:

Under-18s – Robbie Patterson (EyHS) beat Euan Harvey (BHS) 21-9, 21-4; Leona Rhind (BHS) beat Linsey Young (KHS) 21-9, 21-17; Robbie Patterson/Duncan Crowe (EyHS) beat Euan Harvey/Sam Langley (BHS) 21-11, 21-14; Leona Rhind/Eve Barker (BHS) beat Linsey Young/Sophie Younger (KHS) 14-21, 21-18, 21-16.

Under-16s – Callum Smith (BHS) beat Eugene Stokes (BHS) 21-15, 21-19; Iona Fox (PHS) beat Katherine Marsh (EyHS) 21-11, 21-9; Callum Smith/Eugene Stokes (BHS) beat Hashim Khan/Blair Hutchison (KHS) 21-3, 21-5; Iona Fox/Kirsten Rodwell (PHS) beat Katherine Marsh/Jodie Black (EyHS) 21-15, 21-19.

Under-14s – Isaac Weir (BHS) beat Callum Stokes (BHS) 21-12, 25-23; Jodie Black (EyHS) beat Sophie Younger (KHS) 21-6, 21-13; Isaac Weir/Tyler Smith (BHS) beat Callum Stokes/Finlay Rhind (BHS) 21-7, 21-13; Gemma Fullerton/Sophie Anderson – awarded title.