Bandits set for opening evening to remember

Berwick Bandits have confirmed the first three guest riders who will compete in their 50th season opening meeting.

Glasgow’s Aaron Summers, Redcar’s Jason Garrity and Newcastle’s Stevie Worrell will join the 2017 Bandits in the ‘Spectacular,’ which will open the new campaign at Shielfield on March 18.

New Berwick team manager Gary Havelock said: “The field is coming together nicely for what promises to be a great celebration of 50 seasons of speedway at Berwick.

“We have lots of other fantastic things in the pipeline and stay tuned over the coming weeks as we will be revealing the full line-up and lots of other things that will make this an opening night to remember.”

All former Bandits have received an open invitation to the event.

Havelock added: “Last year, Scott Courtney (the then team manager and now co-promoter) issued every ex-Bandit with a lifetime pass for their services to the club and these can be retrieved by emailing Berwick speedway at club@berwickbandits.co.uk”

Meanwhile, Berwick have also confirmed that captain Kevin Doolan (pictured) will hold his testimonial meeting at Shielfield on Saturday, August 5.

Doolan first rode for Berwick under then promoter Peter Waite in 2002. Since then he has represented a number of clubs, but he has spent the last two seasons in Bandits’ colours and will again lead the team in 2017.

“Kevin is a great team man and everyone at Berwick has really taken him to their hearts. I can’t think if anyone more deserving of a testimonial,” said Courtney.

Further details on the KBDO ‘Kevin’s Big Day Out,’ will be announced in due course.