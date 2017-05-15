Bandits hit with more bad luck on the road

WORKINGTON COMETS 53 BERWICK BANDITS 40

Berwick are still searching for their first league win of the season after going down by 13 points at Workington on Saturday.

The Bandits can lay claim to being desperately unlucky on this occasion, as one of their top riders (Lewis Bridger) fell ill on his way to the meeting which meant the Borderers had to run as a six-man team.

Rider replacement was granted, but this only gleaned five points, a figure which Bridger would have been looking to better.

Ironically, Berwick had been hoping to go into the meeting with their strongest side following the arrival in midweek of former GB star David Howe as a replacement for the out of form Liam Carr.

Team manager, Gary Havelock said: “I cannot believe our luck. We get our side how we want it and Lewis falls ill on the way to Cumbria.

“It’s unbelievable because if he’d been fit I honestly think this was another match we could have taken the win in, and it’s so frustrating when this happens – but again when you’re down look out for the sand getting kicked in your face.”

There were some plus-points to come out of the meeting, including Howe’s debut, which earned him eight points.

But the undoubted star of the show for the Bandits was recent signing Nick Morris, who top scored with 16+1, in which he had four race wins, including a double-pointed tactical ride and victories in both 13 and 15.

For the Comets, five of their riders took the chequered flag, with Craig Cook unbeaten in his first three rides, Mason Campton in his last three and Ty Proctor dropping only one point from four starts. Former Bandit Thomas Jorgensen had two wins, but it was reserve Matt Williamson who made all the difference with a paid 13 haul.

Berwick must now hope for a change of luck when they take on Peterborough twice in 24 hours this weekend.

The teams meet at the East of England Showground on Friday with the return at Shielfield on Saturday.

Workington: Williamson 11+2, Jorgensen 11+1, Proctor 10+1, Cook 10+1, Campton 8+1, Sarjeant 2+1, Shuttleworth 1.

Berwick: Morris 16+1, Howe 8, Doolan 5+2, Payne 4+1, Etheridge 4, Gappmaier 3, Bridger - rider replacement.