BANDITS FEELING IN GOOD NICK NOW

Nick Morris signed off his Berwick season in style as the Bandits made it five wins in a row at home with victory over Edinburgh on Saturday.

The Aussie, who has been in sensational form since his mid-season arrival, raced to four superb victories which set the Bandits up for their 49-41 success.

He unexpectedly ran two last places in heats 13 and 15, which he later admitted was a disappointment, but he said he had enjoyed his time with the Bandits and had been happy to answer their call.

Morris will miss the team’s final home meeting of the season this Saturday as he will be riding for Swindon in the Premiership Riders’ Championship at Belle Vue.

“It’s a pity there is a clash with the dates,” he said, “because I would have liked to be at Berwick for the final meeting of the season.

“I was happy to come here and can honestly say I have been made very welcome by everyone – the riders, the management and the fans.

“Hopefully the team can go on and win the final meeting (against Sheffield) because it would be nice to finish on a high.”

Morris will be back in black and gold one final time later this month when he represents Berwick in the Championship Riders’ Championship at Glasgow.

“There will be some good riders in that meeting,” he said, “but I will give it my best shot.”

Co-promoter Scott Courtney said: “Nick has been a revelation since joining us mid-season.

“As well as giving 110 per cent every week on the track he is an absolute gent off the track too. I would like to say a massive thanks for all the brilliant performances he has put in wearing a Bandits’ race jacket. Let’s hope he can go on and win that Riders’ Championship - he and the fans totally deserve it.”

If Morris was disappointed with his final two races against the Monarchs, one rider who was delighted with his was David Howe.

He won heats 13 and 15 for the first time this season and admitted afterwards that he couldn’t be happier.

“The heat 13 win gave me confidence,” he said, “and I just went out and did it again in 15.”

The rider, who has been christened the ‘Phoenix,’ has risen from the ashes after almost two years away from the sport, and like Morris he says he hopes the team can finish on a high against Sheffield.

“We will miss Nick, because he has been a genuine No.1 for us and has scored a lot of points,” he said. “But we have a great team spirit and there is a belief in the side which maybe wasn’t there before. We will be doing our best to try and make it six in a row.”