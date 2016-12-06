Anderson to face Mark Frost in opener

Eyemouth’s Gary Anderson will begin the defence of his PDC World Championship title against qualifier Mark Frost.

Anderson, 45, beat England’s Adrian Lewis in the 2016 final and is aiming to win the event for the third year in succession. He could become only the third player in darts history to achieve three consecutive World Championship wins.

World number one Michael van Gerwen will play Ross Snook or Kim Viljanen in the first round, while 16-time world champion Phil Taylor is up against either John Bowles or David Platt.

The tournament runs from December 15 to January 2 at London’s Alexandra Palace.