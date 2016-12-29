Anderson has Bonnie Christmas

Defending champion Gary Anderson is determined to show some bulldog spirt at the PDC darts world championships at Alexandra Palace.

The second-seeded Scot, who turned 46 last week, beat Dutch 15th seed Benito Van de Pas 4-2 to each the last eight – but he has already had a fantatsic festive period after getting a new addition to the family.

The Eyemouth-based star said: “My birthday and Christmas present is a bulldog.

“I’ve been after one for six years so I have got my hands on one! She is called Bonnie.

“I like my animals. I have three dogs, two bearded dragons, a blue-tongued skink — which is a big lizard — and my tropical fish. I used to have parrots as well.”

Anderson is bidding for a hat-trick of world titles on the spin – but he admits success comes at a price at this time of year.

“Having the whole of Christmas at home would be the best Christmas for me,” said Ando.

“I think I’ve missed Christmas at home for the past seven years.

“I usually get up Christmas morning, have a quick bit of lunch, watch the wee one [two-year-old son Tai] open his presents then I’m on the road to the Ally Pally.”