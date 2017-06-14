Ace Doolan is ready for race night to remember

It will be a red letter day for Berwick Bandits skipper Kevin Doolan when he stages his testimonial meeting at Shielfield on Saturday (June 17).

Doolan (36) is one of the most likeable riders in British speedway and is recognised as being a great captain and team man.

The Australian, now based in Sheffield, has raced for a whole host of clubs during his career in the UK, and is currently in his second spell with the Bandits, having originally spent a season with the Borderers in 2002. During his time he has collected several titles, including the Premier League, the Premier League KO Cup and the Premier League Fours (twice).

For his testimonial meeting, which is being labelled ‘Kev’s Big Day Out,’ he has arranged a bumper night’s entertainment. The centre-piece is a four-team ‘Fair Dinkum’ tournament, featuring sides representing Berwick, King’s Lynn, Belle Vue and Ipswich – some of the clubs he has raced for.

“The big line up is coming together,” he said. “Big thanks to all the riders who are confirmed and all those who expressed interest in riding. A few more tweets before we can lock it in but I hope the line-up is as exciting to you as it is me.”

The field originally announced was (but is subject to late change):

Berwick - Seb Alden, David Bellego, Nick Morris, Lewis Bridger; King’s Lynn - Chris Holder, tbc, Dave Howe, Sam Masters, Jan Graverson; Belle Vue - Josh Grojzonek, Kyle Howarth, Jason Garrity, Joe Jacobs; Ipswich - Rory Schlein, Cameron Heeps, Kyle Newman, Ben Barker.

There will also be entertainment for the kids, plus a giant raffle and a garden party.

Gates open at 5pm and the meeting will get underway at the earlier time of 6.30pm.

The garden party is being held in the pits car park at 3.30pm and will also continue after the meeting.