Tweedmouth can’t find way back after early goal

TWEEDMOUTH RANGERS 0 TYNECASTLE 1

This was Tweedmouth Rangers’ first game for more than a month and they found themselves a goal down after only four minutes.

Conditions were such that at one point during the second half, Kieran Ainslie slipped into making a rugby tackle on Pieyam Khosrowpour!

It was Ainslie who was ruled to have caused Louis Swanson to fall and the same player’s classy free kick did the early damage.

Playing downhill, Tynecastle had the upper hand for most of the first half but Rangers’ keeper Graham Cain was in top form, saving twice from Greg Ross and turning a header from Michael Catlin around his post. On another occasion, Shane McGregor kept out the visitors by taking the ball off Swanson inside the box.

It took half an hour before Stuart Coyle registered Tweedmouth’s first true attempt on goal but the ball was deflected for a corner.

Ben Jackson, Leigh Walker and Jake Rutherford put together a good move but there was no fourth man available to finish it.

For Tynie, Khosrowpour created a late chance for Dean Crabbe but he sliced the ball over the bar.

The second half was more finely balanced. It began with unsuccessful appeals for handball as Rangers’ Rudy McLeod cleared Stephen Manson’s angled shot off the line.

The visitors missed another chance, Swanson lofting the ball way high from ten yards out after connecting with a cross from the right.

Coyle glanced a header wide from Walker’s free kick before Willie Mitchell booted the ball to safety when goalie Ross McMullen was left stranded as Craig Heugh raced on to Jackson’s through ball.

End to end play continued. A slick move split open the home defence but Dean Crabbe was offside before netting.

With Tweedmouth striving for their first home goal in four matches, Coyle broke down the left but McMullen beat Craig Howard to his cross.

In the final 10 minutes, the Edinburgh men stepped up the pressure as they sought to tie up the game. Swanson provided another chance for Crabbe who, this time, fired across goal.

Lively substitute Martyn Robinson hit the post and Cain made a flying save from Swanson.