Pattenden, Hannan heroes as United bag treble trophy haul

Greenlaw 0 Chirnside Utd 2

Berwickshire rivals Chirnside Utd and Greenlaw faced each other at New Hawthorn Park, Duns, for the Beveridge Cup final on Friday night.

The sun was shining and a sizeable crowd of more than 200 came to watch the top two teams in the Border Amateur League battle it out for cup supremacy.

Greenlaw were missing Brydon and Carruthers through suspension but Chirnside had a full-strength squad to choose from.

The start of the game was a pretty cagey affair with not a lot of chances being created by either team.

Smillie was looking lively up front for Greenlaw, while A. Turner down the Chirnside right was causing problems with his pace and direct running.

Whellans had a shot off target for Greenlaw and a Beveridge effort from just outside the box was well saved by Todd.

Up at the other end, Chirnside put a few dangerous crosses into the box but none of these were converted.

Into the second half, Chirnside replaced Lough with Young and 10 minutes in they were awarded a penalty when Weatherburn was adjudged to have pushed Jess in the box following a quick counter attack up the field.

Up stepped Pattenden and he made no mistake from the spot.

After this Greenlaw pressed for the equaliser and Smillie was unlucky to see his cut-back from the byeline scrambled clear by the Chirnside defence. Devaney also had two free-kicks well saved by Todd.

United had to bring on player manager Morrison for L. Turner due to a shoulder injury and Wood came on in place of Blaikie.

With five minutes to go, Chirnside added the crucial second goal when ex-Greenlaw player Hannan hit an unstoppable drive from 25 yards that gave Anderson in goal no chance.

With time running out Lackenby could have added a third but his shot was well saved.

The full-time whistle sounded and Chirnside celebrated their third trophy of the season to add to the Border Cup and the league title.