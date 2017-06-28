LIONS SNAP UP STARLET JACK

Local lad Jack Hamilton has shown that hard work pays off as he put pen to paper with newly promoted SPFL Championship side Livingston.

The young striker, from Coldingham, started playing with Eyemouth from under-7s to under-12s then moved to Leith Athletic and then on to the Lions’ under-20s, where after only one season they wanted him to sign full-time professional terms.

His dad, John, said: “We are delighted Jack has signed with Livingston.

“He has worked hard to earn the contract with Livingston and hopefully this is the start of something big for Jack.

“I’m sure if he shows the same commitment and dedication he has shown so far then he will be a real asset to the club.”

Livingston manager David Hopkin is thrilled to secure the services of the youngster, who has also featured for Berwick Rangers in his fledgling career.

Hopkin said: “I have seen Jack numerous times this season with our under 20 development team and he has always impressed me.

“He also came in for training with the 1st team squad on a few occasions and didn’t look out of place at all.

“The lad only turns 17 next Friday, and I’m confident that Jack continuing his development at Livingston is the best choice for both parties.

“We will give him full-time training and coach him in a first-team environment.

“He did have offers elsewhere but he would have been training in a under 20s environment and I think Jack has more to offer than that.”