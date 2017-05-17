It’s agony for United but they play part in cup final cracker

Chirnside united 4 Hawick Waverley 5

Chirnside United were looking to add a fourth trophy of the season when they took on Hawick Waverley at Greenlaw on Saturday in the final of the Waddell Cup.

In a first half that was end to end it was Chirnside who took the lead after 10 minutes when Wood got on the end of Young’s cross to bundle the ball home.

Five minutes later Waverley were level when the United defence blocked a shot from the edge of the box which landed at Yardley’s feet and he made no mistake from 10 yards out.

Soon after, Waverley went into the lead when McColm fired in a low left-foot shot from 18 yards.

As the half wore on Pattenden provided the equaliser for the league champions when, after a mazy run, his first shot was blocked by Willison but he picked up the rebound to slot home.

It was the same player who put Chirnside into the lead with a great free-kick from 25 yards that nestled into the top corner.

You could not take your eyes off the game for a minute and the equaliser was not long in coming when Yardley scored his second with a shot from a tight angle.

Just as the game was nearing half-time Waverley regained the lead again when a short corner was played to the back post and Craig headed home from close range.

The second half proved to be slightly less open than the first and chances were becoming harder to come by. Hope had a free-kick well tipped over by Todd in the Chirnside goal and McColm had a shot just off target.

Chirnside piled forward looking for an equaliser fut failed to create any clear cut chances. However, with 15 minutes to go, Condy popped up at the back post to head home a Young corner and now the game was back on.

Both teams were not going to settle for extra-time and continued pushing forward. The winner came five minutes from time when McColm stroked home a first-time shot from just outside the box after a cut-back from the left to leave Todd in the Chirnside goal with no chance. It was a great finish from the former Gala Fairydean man, fitting to win any cup final.