Dynamic Duns do business as Ancrum have no answer

Ancrum 0 Duns 3

Duns travelled to Ancrum and came away with three hard-earned points to remain top of BAL C Division.

Even though they were playing a 4-3-3 system and hadseveral regulars missing, the Dingers found the net in the fourth minute through top scorer Sean Robertson.

Duns created most of the first-half chances but were often falling victim of the offside trap. Mo Ponton beat this on one occasion with a dazzling run down the left and a cross that saw James Brydon miss connecting by inches.

Ancrum began to get the better of the midfield exchanges but created few chances in front of goal, with a back four of Swinney, Horne, Anderson and Burns coping well with anything that came their way.

Midfielders Hutchison Todd and elder staesman Spoors with a collective average age of 20 put in a tremendous 90 minutes, with Ross Hutchison outstanding and deserved to be nominated as man of the match. Half-time came with the scoreline reading 1-0 to Duns.

The second half kicked off with the game on a knife edge – the doubt being that although Duns were in control of the game and keeper Smith not being asked to exert himself too much, there was always the feeling that Ancrum could pull one out of the bag.

Duns continued to battle away creating chances especially down the left where Swinney and especially Hutchison created problems for the Ancrum defence.

Eleven minutes into the second half Burns was replaced by Wilson shortly after being booked for dissent.

Any fears of an Ancrum comeback were allayed in the 81st minute when Robertson scored his second goal of the game.

Two minutes later Robertson and Ponton were replaced by Tait and Feeney,

And what an inspired substitution that was as from a free-kick Tait flicked the ball to Hutchison, who deservedly got his name on the scoresheet.

Although the scoreline looks as if Duns had an easy victory, it is with credit to Ancrum for making the young Dingers work hard for the points.

The first half of the season ends next Saturday with a home game against Selkirk Victoria.