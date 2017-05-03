Delighted Dingers bring the Sanderson Cup home in style

Lauder 1 Duns 4

Recent encounters between Duns and Lauder clearly made Lauder favourites to win this Sanderson Cup Final – and this certainly proved to be the case for the first few minutes of this game with Lauder hitting the crossbar and another cleared off the line.

After the hectic start Duns settled into the game, employing a 5-3-2 set-up with captain Gary Renton, Douglas Allen and Kieran Swinney the back three, midfield was Sean Spoors, James Brydon, Chris Falconer, Ewan Feeney and Mo Ponton with strikers Sean Robertson and Graham Tait.

With five minutes on the clock, top scorer Robertson broke away from his marker to send a low volley to the keeper’s left.

Tactically, Duns were beginning to dominate with Brydon and Falconer eliminating any danger from the Lauder No’s 10 and 7 with Spoors distributing to the two strikers who were creating chances. The game did get physical at times with the pea in referee Cairns whistle getting well exercised.

Few chances came Lauder’s way with the Dingers pushing forward to add to their tally. That came in the 33rd minute when Feeney scrambled the ball into the net after it hit the post.

The Dingers created chance after chance with the reward of a third coming from Renton in 36 minutes.

Duns hardly had time to settle when Lauder got their one and only goal one minute later. This seemed to instill some life into a Lauder side who were being thwarted at every attempt they had to get forward creating several chances leading up to half-time, with keeper Smith dealing with any chances that they did create.

The second half saw Lauder get two yellows and a red, the first coming in 52 minutes.

Still, dominant Duns were creating chances that again bore fruition, with striker Tait adding a fourth with a simple tap in from a Robertson cross 57 minutes.

Lauder got their second yellow on the hour and four minutes later were reduced to 10 men with a sending off.

There certainly was a battle royal with Robertson and the Lauder No.5 throughout the game which saw the striker receive a yellow on 71 minutes.

Ross Hutchison replaced a tired Swinney who put in a tremendous performance, not just in defence but also some great attacking runs up the left.

Duns continued to press forward and made another two substitutions on 80 minutes with Zak Todd replacing Renton and Stuart Burns on for Robertson.

The remainder of the game saw Duns keep possession and play out for a well-deserved win that saw celebrations well into the night. When the team returned home to the White Swan the annual presentations were made, with Mo Ponton picking up two awards Players’ Player and Committee’s Player of the Year.

Not surprisingly, Sean Robertson won the Top Scorer award with final recognition coming to Kieran Swinney as Young Player and a surprised Douglas Allen awarded the Manager’s Player of the Year.