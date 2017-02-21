WIN WAS JUST THE BOOST WE NEEDED

Berwick manager John Coughlin couldn’t help but show his delight after his Rangers side came from behind to beat league leaders Forfar at Shielfield on Saturday.

And the gaffer is now hoping his players can use the result as a springboard for the rest of the season.

“I am absolutely delighted,” he said.

“Forfar are not top of the league for nothing – they have 29 points away from home this season, so we were under no illusions about how difficult a task we had to face.

“After last week’s disappointing draw at Stirling Albion, when we did ourselves a huge injustice, it was a great result.

“When we went in 2-1 down at half-time we had to change things around.

“Greg Rutherford came on in the second half and did well up front, but I thought there were a lot of good individual performances, particularly from the likes of Darren Lavery.

“This was a game we wanted to win and to do so was a massive boost.

“The Forfar sending off was a turning point. We haven’t always been able to kill games off when we have had the chance this season, but today we did just that.

“Next week we have another tough game with Elgin visiting, so there won’t be much time to rest on our laurels. We will enjoy this one, though, before moving on to the next one.”

Hero Gary Phillips, who netted the winning goal said: “Everyone in the dressingroom is buzzing.

“Since I came here things haven’t always gone our way.

“We seem to have gone in front in a few matches but haven’t been able to hold on.

“That’s not to say we have been playing badly, sometimes we just haven’t had to rub of the green.

“But that’s seven points out of the last nine and it has eased the pressure.

“To beat the league leaders is a massive boost for everyone at the club.

“Hopefully it will give us the confidence to push on for the rest of the season.”