Wee Gers’ youth links are great success

Berwick Rangers are delighted to see local youth football continue to thrive.

The club are keen to continue playing a key part in the provision of youth football in the area, and will continue to strive to do assist through the implementation of numerous successful partnerships.

Matty Moor has led the Community Foundation’s delivery of youth coaching.

One such partnership is that which the club continue to maintain with MGM Sports Coaching. The brand has built upon an exciting start to its operation to become arguably the most well-respected youth coaching provider in the area.

In addition to providing a number of one-off ‘Coaching Camps’ under the Berwick Rangers Community Foundation moniker, the organisation also hosts weekly coaching every Sunday morning.

And while the club’s Community Foundation hopes that the popular coaching camp concept will have long-term benefits in creating our next generation of fans, the impact of the more regular sessions hosted by MGM Sports Coaching can be seen right now.

The weekly Sunday coaching sessions have enabled another of the club’s community partners, Berwick Juniors to identify the demand for a new Under 8’s team. Managed by Josh McLeod, the side are now up and running, with the weekly sessions serving as perfect preparation for the children to be prepared for the fun-focused environment of the Glendale Football League.

The work of Matty has played a key part in allowing the club to create a clearer pathway to senior football. With his training sessions for children now helping Berwick Juniors to identify where teams are desired, his sessions now act as a feeder system. With link improvements at the teen age groups such as the introduction of an Academy team, links with Tweedmouth Rangers and a Development Team, there has never been a more natural pathway to the first-team.

Matty, who is also working with a school in Berwick-upon-Tweed, has a number of exciting plans to diversify his coaching product in order to appeal to more local youngsters and help increase sport participation levels.

Elsewhere, Berwick Juniors continue to provide an excellent service to the area with a multitude of youth teams. Their link with Dutch side VV Zeewolde saw the latest ‘Summer exchange’ with a number of Dutch students travelling to Berwick-upon-Tweed for a week of football and fun at the start of May. The Dutch youngsters will return the favour when they host Berwick Juniors next year.

A registered charity, the Juniors charge players the equivalent of just £1.60 per week to be a part of a club which boasts fully-qualified coaches, high-quality new kit, and most importantly a fun and safe environment. They are also highly supportive of their coaches, actively seeking to aide their development in a number of ways.

Berwick Rangers have been able to boost our assistance with the juniors slightly over the past year thanks to the generosity of the likes of 1st team goalkeeping coach Jonny Craig, club captain Jonny Fairbairn and Under 20’s coach Neil Oliver, all of whom have provided coaching sessions for Juniors’ teams at one point throughout the season.

The Juniors rely on a number of generous sponsors to keep costs down and would be hugely grateful to hear from any prospective sponsors with regards to new deals.

The club would like to take this opportunity to thank its partners in continuing to provide a fantastic opportunity to local children. Their work is often unnoticed and perhaps even underappreciated for the amount of time, effort and devotion required, but is undoubtedly valued hugely by both ourselves and the community.

