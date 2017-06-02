Wee Gers to take on Well in Betfred Cup

Berwick Rangers have been drawn to face Motherwell, Morton, Edinburgh City and Queen’s Park in the Betfred Cup 2017 group stage.

The Wee Gers are in Group F and the SPFL expect to publish the full list of group stage fixtures, including BT Sport’s live games, next week.

Dundee will face Dundee United in the stand-out fixture of the group stages.

It will be the first meeting of the city rivals since Dundee’s dramatic 2-1 victory at Tannadice in May 2016 confirmed United’s relegation to the Championship. The Dundee clubs are in Group C with Cowdenbeath, Buckie Thistle and Raith Rovers.

The draw also held the prospect of an Edinburgh derby but that failed to materialise as Hearts and Hibs found themselves in separate groups.

The Gorgie club, who will have to play their home games at a reduced capacity Tynecastle while construction continues on the new main stand at Tynecastle, will face Dunfermline, Peterhead, East Fife and Elgin City in Group B. Hibs are in Group D where their fixtures will include a rematch of the 2015-16 final against Ross County who defeated them 2-1 at Hampden in that match. Completing the group are Alloa, Arbroath and Montrose.

In Group A, 2015 Scottish Cup finalists Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Falkirk are joined by Brechin City, Forfar Athletic and Stirling Albion.

There is an Ayrshire derby in Group E which sees Kilmarnock and Ayr United bracketed with Dumbarton, Clyde and Annan Athletic. Lowland League champions East Kilbride, who lost out on penalties in the League Two play-off final last month, make their debut in the competition in Group G where they will play Hamilton Accies, Queen of the South, Albion Rovers and Stenhousemuir.

The teams in each group play each other once over five match dates on 15, 18/19, 22, 25/26 and 29 July, subject to live TV selections by BT Sport.

The format sees drawn matches in the group stage go to a penalty shoot-out after 90 minutes with the winners receiving a bonus point.

The eight group winners and the four best-placed runners-up will progress to the last 16 knockout stage on 8/9 August where they will be joined by Scotland’s four European club competition representatives - St Johnstone, Rangers, Aberdeen and current Betfred Cup holders Celtic.

This year’s final will take place at Hampden on November 26.