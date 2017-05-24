Wee Gers to face Hibees this summer

Berwick Rangers have announced they will play Hibernian in a pre-season friendly.

Neil Lennon will bring his Championship-winning Hibs team to Berwick on Tuesday, July 11 with a 7.45pm kick-off. Hibs have been at Berwick during pre-season for the past two years and the Shielfield club are delighted to welcome them once again this summer.

English non-league club Consett, subject to final confirmation, will visit on Tuesday, July 4 (7.45pm)

Berwick had hoped to entertain Sunderland or a Sunderland XI on July 7 or 8 – but after manager David Moyes quit the Black Cats earlier this week, that fixture has been put on back burner.