Wee Gers take on Killie Colts in Irn-Bru Cup

Berwick Rangers will travel to Kilmarnock to take on their Colts side in the first round of the Irn-Bru Cup.
The match will be the first time the club have gone up against a Premiership Colts side following their introduction into the senior game in last season’s competition.
Last season Kilmarnock’s Under-20 side finished 12th in the SPFL Development League, and were knocked out the Irn-Bru Cup by League One Queen’s Park, who defeated Killie 5-2 at Hampden Park.
There is a familiar name on the books of Killie’s youth side in the form of Scotland youth international Devlin Mackay. The stopper impressed during a short loan spell at Shielfield Park, though, his stay was prematurely cut short.
The draw, which took place this afternoon at the Summerlee Museum in Coatbridge, was partly conducted by former Scotland international Pat Nevin, who was a speaker at the Wee Gers Legends dinner back in January.
Boss John Coughlin will be hoping his side can fare a lot better in this year’s competition, having been dumped out by Lowland League side Spartans in a 3-0 home loss.
Berwick last travelled to Kilmarnock back in 2015, when a late collapse led to a 4-1 loss at Rugby Park, meaning Darren Lavery’s 55th-minute equaliser ultimately counted for nothing.
The full draw for the 1st round of the 2017/18 IRN BRU Cup can be found below. Dates to be confirmed.
Full IRN-BRU Cup 1st Round Draw
Aberdeen Colts vs St. Johnstone Colts
Dundee Colts vs Alloa Athletic
Stirling Albion vs Montrose
Ross County Colts vs Forfar Athletic
Dundee United vs Cowdenbeath
Formartine United vs Heart of Midlothian Colts
East Fife vs Peterhead
Stenhousemuir vs Cove Rangers
Raith Rovers vs Brora Rangers
Dunfermline Athletic vs Arbroath
Hibernian Colts vs Elgin City
Buckie Thistle vs Brechin City
Dumbarton vs Rangers Colts
Clyde vs Stranraer
Hamilton Accies Colts vs Edinburgh City
Albion Rovers vs Spartans
Motherwell Colts vs Queen’s Park
St. Mirren vs East Kilbride
Partick Thistle Colts vs Stirling University
Queen of the South vs Airdrieonians
Kilmarnock Colts vs Berwick Rangers
Annan Athletic vs Celtic Colts
East Stirlingshire vs Ayr United
Greenock Morton vs Livingston