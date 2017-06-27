Wee Gers take on Killie Colts in Irn-Bru Cup

Berwick Rangers will travel to Kilmarnock to take on their Colts side in the first round of the Irn-Bru Cup.

The match will be the first time the club have gone up against a Premiership Colts side following their introduction into the senior game in last season’s competition.

Last season Kilmarnock’s Under-20 side finished 12th in the SPFL Development League, and were knocked out the Irn-Bru Cup by League One Queen’s Park, who defeated Killie 5-2 at Hampden Park.

There is a familiar name on the books of Killie’s youth side in the form of Scotland youth international Devlin Mackay. The stopper impressed during a short loan spell at Shielfield Park, though, his stay was prematurely cut short.

The draw, which took place this afternoon at the Summerlee Museum in Coatbridge, was partly conducted by former Scotland international Pat Nevin, who was a speaker at the Wee Gers Legends dinner back in January.

Boss John Coughlin will be hoping his side can fare a lot better in this year’s competition, having been dumped out by Lowland League side Spartans in a 3-0 home loss.

Berwick last travelled to Kilmarnock back in 2015, when a late collapse led to a 4-1 loss at Rugby Park, meaning Darren Lavery’s 55th-minute equaliser ultimately counted for nothing.

The full draw for the 1st round of the 2017/18 IRN BRU Cup can be found below. Dates to be confirmed.

Full IRN-BRU Cup 1st Round Draw

Aberdeen Colts vs St. Johnstone Colts

Dundee Colts vs Alloa Athletic

Stirling Albion vs Montrose

Ross County Colts vs Forfar Athletic

Dundee United vs Cowdenbeath

Formartine United vs Heart of Midlothian Colts

East Fife vs Peterhead

Stenhousemuir vs Cove Rangers

Raith Rovers vs Brora Rangers

Dunfermline Athletic vs Arbroath

Hibernian Colts vs Elgin City

Buckie Thistle vs Brechin City

Dumbarton vs Rangers Colts

Clyde vs Stranraer

Hamilton Accies Colts vs Edinburgh City

Albion Rovers vs Spartans

Motherwell Colts vs Queen’s Park

St. Mirren vs East Kilbride

Partick Thistle Colts vs Stirling University

Queen of the South vs Airdrieonians

Kilmarnock Colts vs Berwick Rangers

Annan Athletic vs Celtic Colts

East Stirlingshire vs Ayr United

Greenock Morton vs Livingston