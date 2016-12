Berwick Rangers have today signed Spanish striker Samuel Perez (26), the brother of Newcastle United hitman Ayoze Perez.

Born in Tenerife but now based in Gosforth, Newcastle, Samuel joins the squad for tonight’s game v Stirling Albion (Tuesday, December 6, kick-off 7.45pm)

Perez has previously played for Blyth Spartans and had been playing in the past for Team Northumbria in the Northern League.