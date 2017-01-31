Wee Gers swoop for keeper

Berwick Rangers have confirmed the deadline day signing of 6ft 3in keeper Devlin Mackay, who will join the club on development terms until the end of the season from Premiership side Kilmarnock.

The highly-rated 20-year-old has featured at various youth levels for Scotland and has been a regular for Killie’s Scottish Youth Cup Development Team, who recently progressed to the semi-finals of the Scottish Youth Cup.

Mackay rose up through Kilmarnock’s youth system before completing a deal to join Derby County, then under the guidance of now Swansea City boss Paul Clement.

After that spell Devlin returned to Scotland to rejoin Kilmarnock, signing a three-year deal which will see him remain at Rugby Park until at least 2019.

With first-choice goalkeeper Kevin Walker currently sidelined with a shoulder injury sustained warming up for the recent clash away to Arbroath, Devlin will provide both cover for the injured Walker and competition for Sean Brennan, who has been deputising in Walker’s absence.