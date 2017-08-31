Wee Gers snap up Jambo

Berwick Rangers new boss Robbie Horn has made a late deadline day swoop to sign Marcus Godhino from Hearts.

Twenty-year-old Canadian Godhino, who can play full-back or in midfield, has joined on loan from Tynecastle and will be available to join the squad for the Irn Bru Cup tie with Queen of the South this weekend.

Berwick admin staff Clare Cowan and Dennis McCleary finalised the paperwork at 10pm well inside the transfer window deadline.

Marcus joined Hearts in the summer of 2016 and has been a key member of the Development Squad.