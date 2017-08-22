WEE GERS IN SEARCH FOR NEW BOSS

Berwick Rangers are looking for a new manager following the departure of John Coughlin.

A brief statement issued on behalf of the Board of Directors on Tuesday evening said the club had ‘terminated’ the manager’s contract.

This follows a poor start to the season which culminated in a heavy, and some might say embarrassing, 5-1 home defeat at the hands of Annan Athletic on Saturday.

This followed a 4-0 defeat away to Stirling Albion the previous weekend, and after the dismal showing against Annan Coughlin freely admitted that he was thinking hard about his future.

“It was a performance which quite simply wasn’t acceptable,” said Coughlin.

“It was amateurish defending at best, schoolboy stuff, and you cannot defend in any league like that and expect to win matches.

“That’s nine goals we have conceded in two games and it simply isn’t good enough.

“The fans booed us off the pitch at half-time and full-time. They didn’t like what they were watching, and I didn’t like what I was seeing either.

“We scored first, but in truth it was on the counter attack and it was the first time we had been in their half of the field.

“We were 3-1 down at half-time and I was looking for some reaction, but I didn’t see anything like that.

“The keeper pulled off some great saves, but there is no protection in front of him.

“Some of the players have been in touch to apologise for the performance and they want me to stay on, but there is no hiding place. I pick the team and carry the can when it goes wrong.”

Coughlin originally planned to meet with chairman Len Eyre on Monday, but the meeting did not take place until Tuesday.

“We need to discuss what is the best way forward for the club,” he said at the time.

“But I know the knives will be out and my feelings are such that I honestly don’t know what is going to happen next.

“I feel the same now as I did after the cup defeat to Hawick last season.

“That was a low point when I offered my resignation but the club refused to accept it and asked me to stay on.

“This is another definite low point and it’s difficult sometimes to pick yourself up after watching a performance like that.”

On Saturday Berwick are due to face Cowdenbeath (away) in what will be another difficult game for the team.