Wee Gers clinch new kit deal

Berwick Rangers and Football Nation Teamwear and have announced a deal which sees Mitre become the club’s official kit manufacturer.

The deal, which will come into play from June 1,, will see Berwick Rangers wear Mitre home and away kits for the next three seasons.

Mitre, one of the most established names in world football, have a significant presence in UK football and are delighted to add Berwick Rangers FC to their portfolio of clubs in what is their 200th anniversary year.

Football Nation, the Edinburgh based Football Retailer & Team Kit Supplier has brokered the deal and will implement the delivery of the kit.

This partnership between Mitre, Football Nation Teamwear and Berwick Rangers ensures that the best people are on hand to ensure both players and fans of Berwick Rangers have the kit they deserve.

Additionally, Football Nation will also take over the retail operation at Berwick Rangers FC a deal that will increase retail revenue for the club.

A new-look club shop will be revealed in time for the launch of the club’s new home shirt. A new Mitre training and leisurewear range will be available to accompany the match kits and will be available in the club shop, in the town centre and online.

Len Eyre, chairman of Berwick Rangers, said: “Berwick Rangers FC is delighted to be able to announce this fantastic partnership with Mitre and Football Nation Teamwear for the 2017-2018 SPFL League 2 season onwards.

“This is a landmark deal for Berwick Rangers Football Club and once again shows how well we can work with local and national businesses and brands. Mitre & Football Nation Teamwear will bring their own unique brand and ideas to the Partnership, ensuring that they can assist us at the Club both on and off the field of play.

“We all share the same focus of delivering a winning team which will be an incredibly important part of this Partnership going forward. I believe that Football Nation Teamwear & Mitre have some outstanding people we can work closely with to continue to deliver quality products to our fans.”

Steven Dow, managing director of Football Nation added: “At Football Nation Teamwear we pride ourselves on delivering high quality team kits to all of our teams, no matter their level. This Partnership with Berwick Rangers FC & Mitre covers both on and off the pitch activities, thus allowing the team to perform at its best, knowing it has a high-performance kit whilst we can also help transform the retail offering for the club.

“It’s an exciting opportunity for each of the partners involved to deliver quality to the team, value & choice to the supporters and a good revenue stream.”

The new Mitre Berwick Rangers Home Kit 17/18 will be launched in late June. More details will be announced on the club’s website www.berwickrangers.com