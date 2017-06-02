Wee Gers’ Betfred Cup games announced

Berwick Rangers have been drawn to face Motherwell, Morton, Edinburgh City and Queen’s Park in the Betfred Cup 2017 group stage.
The Black & Gold are in Group F and fixtures are as follows:
Saturday, July 15
Berwick Rangers v Morton, kick-off 3pm
Queen’s Park v Motherwell, kick-off 3pm (Live on BT Sport)
Tuesday, July 18
Edinburgh City v Berwick Rangers, kick-off 7.45pm
Morton v Queen’s Park, kick-off 7.45pm
Saturday, July 22
Motherwell v Morton, kick-off 3pm
Queen’s Park v Edinburgh City, kick-off 3pm
Tuesday , July 25
Berwick Rangers v Queen’s Park, kick-off 7.45pm
Edinburgh City v Motherwell, kick-off 7.45pm
Saturday , July 29
Morton v Edinburgh City, kick-off 3pm
Motherwell v Berwick Rangers, kick-off 3pm
The teams in each group play each other once over five match dates.
The format sees drawn matches in the group stage go to a penalty shoot-out after 90 minutes with the winners receiving a bonus point.
The eight group winners and the four best-placed runners-up will progress to the last 16 knockout stage where they will be joined by Scotland’s four European club competition representatives - St Johnstone, Rangers, Aberdeen and current Betfred Cup holders Celtic.
This year’s final will take place at Hampden on November 26.