Watkin takes up full director role

Berwick Rangers are pleased to confirm that Doug Watkin has been appointed as a full director of Berwick Rangers PLC, following on from a stint as an associate director.

Doug has already contributed significantly behind the scenes at Shielfield Park, and his appointment will enable him to continue and expand upon his good work.

Away from Shielfield Park, Doug is a farmer and the Liberal Democrat County Councillor for Norham and Islandshire, providing the club with a great deal of links.

The club would like to thank Doug for his good work so far and look forward to seeing more of the same.

Black & Gold Bond Scheme

The winners of the Black & Gold Bond Scheme for 17th December (Montrose at home) are as follows:

£200 winner: A. Montgomery, Scremerston. (Number 137). £50 winner: G. Craig, Spittal. (Number 85).

Joining the Black & Gold Bond Scheme is simple and costs just £5 per home matchday, or £7.50 per month when paid through your bank. Alternatively, an 18-match subscription can be purchased from the online store.

To join, simply call Conrad on 07790 676 185, or email conrad.turner@uwclub.net or club@berwickrangers.com

Weekly Scheme: Club Lotteries: This week’s highest combined score was 10 goals. One winner takes £350.00 in addition to a £35.00 agents fee.

Code: 2-13-16 J. McLeod, Chirnside (Agent: A. Smith)

Snowball Jackpot: The Snowball Jackpot, which was up to £25 and is won by all three of your teams scoring exactly four goals each, was not claimed this week. £5 has been carried forward to next week.

50/50 half-time draw: The weekend’s winning ticket number was 47829 and was purchased by K. Robson of Galashiels, who walked away with a £152.00 prizepot.

New to this season is a ‘2nd place’ in the draw, with the winner netting two hospitality tickets for the next league home match. This week’s winning ticket number was 47830, which was purchased by R. Harrison of Tweedmouth.