Trust show class with donation

Before last Saturday’s home match versus Annan Athletic, Berwick Rangers Supporters’ Trust member Alan German, one of four guests of club and Trust from the Northstar Centre in Berwick, handed over a cheque for £2,500 to Berwick Rangers chairman Len Eyre.

The sum represents a donation from the Trust to cover the anticipated running costs of the Development team this season. The Under-20s’ competitive programme begins next month.

Thanks to Ian Runciman for the photo at Shielfield Park.