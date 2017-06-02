Support local football and great causes

Berwick Rangers have contributed £250 to the Berwick Charities Cup Competition, which is currently appealing for donations to help maintain the fantastic quantities raised for local charities on an annual basis.

The Charities Cup committee is aiming to raise a total of £2000 to help cover the expected shortfall resultant of a reduction in the amount of teams entering in this year’s competition.

Tomorrow the club will also give use of Old Shielfield to community coach Matty Moor, who is hosting a football fun day to raise money for the families and victims of the Manchester bombing.

Running from 10am-2pm, the event will involve a number of fun mini-matches and friendly leagues, with entrance by donation on entry. All donations will then be made via JustGiving to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, created by the Red Cross.

Times for participation are as follows:

Age 4: 10:00-11:00am.

Age 5-6: 11:00am-12:00noon.

7+: 10:00am-14:00pm

Those in the 7+ age bracket are encouraged to bring friends to help create teams. There are no set times for the 7+ category, therefore participants can arrive or leave the event at any time.

Please get behind two great causes and give generously.

Perhaps more affectionately known as ‘The Stanks’ to locals, the competition raises thousands for good causes each year and has been running continuously since 1948. This year’s competition had been cancelled until a group of volunteers stepped in to help revitalise things this summer.

Raised by collection from club directors, it is hoped that the club’s donation will go some way towards helping to reach the desired final tally - and it has already bolstered funds raised from 25% to 37% of the target.

However, every contribution - no matter the size, is one which will help and if you can afford to spare a little to help a great cause, a number of valuable local causes and people would benefit hugely. The club also call upon local businesses to get behind the cause. If you can help, simply head to their JustGiving page to submit a donation now.