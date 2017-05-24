Six players depart Wee Gers

It’s been a busy week at Berwick Rangers, with players leaving and others signing new deals.

The club have confirmed that Kevin Walker, David Verlaque, Michael Dunlop, Renne Donkor, Ricardo Leao Kessels and Euan Bauld have all left following the expiry of their contracts.

Loan players Euan Spark, Greg Page, Sean McKirdy and Aaron Murrell all complete their deals with the club and return to their respective parent clubs.

The club have agreed new terms with Greg Rutherford, who played a key part after joining the club back in December 2016, netting 10 goals in just six months with the club.

Pat Scullion and Gary Phillips also turned in a number of impressive performances after joining the club after the season got under way, and boss John Coughlin has moved to tie the pair down to new deals.

Lee Hamilton remains in negotiations with the club. The defender’s season was ended prematurely due to injury, but the young player generally impressed in his first season of regular senior football.

Sean Brennan, Kevin McKinlay, Robert Wilson, Jonny Fairbairn, Steven Notman, Michael McKenna and Darren Lavery all signed two-year deals last summer, and remain under contract with the club.

Elsewhere, the boss has promoted youth player Jack Cook from the Development Team after a successful season, and is currently in negotiations with fellow youngsters Daniel Watt, Calum Helm and Jordan Orru about a potential return next season.

The manager is also speaking to a number of transfer targets.