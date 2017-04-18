Rutherford now hoping he can fire Rangers to league safety

Berwick Rangers striker Greg Rutherford reckons winning the Ladbrokes League Two Player of the Month award can help him fire his club towards safety in their battle to avoid the drop.

The 22-year-old hadn’t scored a single goal for three calendar months going into March, but five goals from five matches saw Rutherford win his first ever monthly award.

His improved form has helped breathe new life into Berwick’s bid to stay in Ladbrokes League Two, with just four points separating the bottom four clubs.

Rutherford said: “I’m absolutely delighted. It’s been a tough three months with some of the results, and we’re just trying to better ourselves each week to make sure we pick up as many points as we can.

“But winning this award in March is a little bit of a boost, especially for my own performances to get a bit of recognition.

“I had a goal drought before March, but once you nick one you need to make sure you capitalise on it and hopefully it gives the rest of the team a boost as well.

“I’m 22 and, as a striker at that age, I’m still learning the game and every match is another experience. As soon as you gain a bit of confidence, and you hit the back of the net each week, you go into the next game with a lot more confidence and self-belief.

“You can learn things each and every week here, and the more you take that on board, and keep working hard, things can start to go right for you.

“It’s a real shame how the results have gone. We’ve been a bit unlucky at times, but we definitely need to keep working hard and keep battling every match.

“It’s not going to be easy, and the standard of the league is a lot tougher than last season, but every game is winnable. We need to make sure we push on and get together as a team from now until the end of the season.

“Even Cowdenbeath are picking up points now, so we need to make sure we are, and we need to stay in the fight until the end of the season.

“Since Christmas, we’ve looked at the table and thought that any point we could get would be a huge bonus. If we get one win, and three points, you’re all of a sudden looking a whole lot better.

“If we can push to get maybe two wins between now and the end of the season, it’ll keep everyone believing.”

Rutherford’s primary focus might be on staying in Ladbrokes League Two in the short term, but he admits there’s a desire to test himself at a higher level in the future too.

He added: “I don’t think there’s any player out there that wouldn’t like to play at a higher level.

“As a young boy, I always wanted to better myself in any way that I could, but I’ve loved it at Berwick.

“It’s been a fantastic year; the lads are spot on, and the gaffer’s really good. But you have to push yourself as hard as you can – in every match, every training session – and make sure you do the best you possibly can. All I can do is let my football do the talking and concentrate on the next game.”

Rutherford and his Berwick Rangers team-mates continue their bid for survival this weekend at home to Montrose.