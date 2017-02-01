NEW FACES WANT A SEAT ON GERS BOARD

The forthcoming AGM of Berwick Rangers FC PLC should see elections held for the first time in recent memory, as three new candidates have been nominated for seats on the board of directors.

With three current directors seeking re-election (Alan Montgomery, Dougie Watkin and John Hush) and one space currently vacant, it could see six people vying for the four spaces available.

Those seeking election for the first time are John Lawrence, managing director of long-standing sponsor JB Site Investigations; Ian Beresford, a Chartered Management accountant, and John Fairbairn, a Milfield-based farmer. Each of the three have been proposed by the vice-chairman, John Bell, and seconded by John Hush, the club’s honorary president.

Bell said: “Historically, the appointment of directors has been left to other directors, most often because the largest individual shareholder has dictated the make-up of the board unchallenged.

“In recent times, and especially since 2009, the movement of shares has led to a situation where the supporters’ groups have become the two most significant shareholders, and as such, can have real influence in the governance of the club.

“I think the time is right for a fresh injection of expertise, enthusiasm and ideas, and I’m sure the three new individuals nominated, along with John Hush’s continued steadying influence, will be very good for the club.

“I would appeal to shareholders and members of the Supporters Trust and Supporters Club to engage with the process and have their say.”

The club AGM is to be held on February 13, and the Supporters Trust and Supporters Club will play a crucial role in determining the membership of the board, not only this year, but each year going forward. Mr Bell will be available at the Black and Gold Club to answer questions on Saturday, February 4 at midday.