New boss still upbeat and ready for challenges

New Berwick manager Robbie Horn didn’t get off to the best of starts as his side were dumped out of the Challenge Cup, beaten 5-0 at home by Queen of the South on Saturday.

But Horn (pictured with chairman Len Eyre, below)admitted afterwards that he wasn’t too downhearted.

“Queen of the South are a good side who are going well in the Championship,” he said.

“Fortunately, I don’t think anyone will judge us on this game, it is our performances in the league that they will look at.

“As it was I think there were a few positives to take out of the first half. We contained them well, and what we have to remember is we had a few players missing, and some of the lads who started haven’t played a lot of football so far this season.

“But we were killed off with four goals in ten minutes in the second half and after that there was just no way back, it then became a case of damage limitation.”

Rangers, with six players unavailable, gave a debut to new loan signing Marcus Godinho from Hearts, while central defender Jonny Fairbairn made a rare start.

Steven Thomson went closest for Berwick with a turn and shot from the edge of the box which was saved by visiting keeper Jack Leighfield, but it was a second half to learn from for the home side

“We have to put this one down to experience,” said Horn.

“We have something to work on in training and now it’s a case of rebuilding everyone’s confidence ahead of our next league game (away to Edinburgh City).

“I said when I was appointed that everyone will get their chance. It’s a fresh start for everybody.”

Keith Hamblin