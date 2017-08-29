NEW BOSS HORN HAPPY TO BE HOME

Berwick Rangers have appointed Robbie Horn as their new manager.

The former club captain and assistant to Ian Little, returns for his third spell with the club, and says he is looking forward to the challenge of his ‘dream job.’

“I know there can’t be many people in lower league football who can say that, but I suppose that is the case,” he said.

“I have always had a strong association with Berwick, and I know I have been linked with the job in the past, so I am really looking forward to it.”

Horn has been appointed following the departure of former boss John Coughlin who left the club last week.

Ironically, he was club captain in the 2006-07 season when Rangers won the second division championship and Coughlin was in his first spell as manager.

Horn has served his managerial apprenticeship as boss of Bonnyrigg Rose, where he has enjoyed two successful seasons and he says it is an experience he wouldn’t swap for anything.

“But like everyone else I want to prove myself at a higher level,” he said, “and I have always been drawn to Berwick.

“I certainly won’t forget my time at Bonnyrigg and I am extremely grateful for the opportunity they gave me.

“But now it is time to move on. I know some of the Berwick players, but not all of them. The transfer window closes on Thursday so for the time being it looks like I will have to work with what I have got.

“Everyone will be given a chance and it will be up to the players to show me what they have got. What I want to see is a desire to play for the club, and a willingness to galvanise a good team spirit.

“I have been told we have some technically gifted players and I want to see what I have to work with. Not everyone will fit, but this is a fresh start for everyone.

“We are only four games into the league season, and yes I am taking over someone else’s team, but if everyone steps up to the mark there is no reason why we shouldn’t make this work.”

Horn said his farewell to the Bonnyrigg players on Tuesday and plans to attend Berwick training for the first time on Thursday.

“I will be at the game on Saturday (when Berwick face Championship side Queen of the South in the Challenge Cup) but I might take a back seat to give myself time to settle in.

“I am under no illusions. I know this will not be an easy job. The club have had difficult times on and off the pitch in recent years, but I can’t wait to get started. It’s good to be back.”