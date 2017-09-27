Horn wants players to start games better

Berwick manager Robbie Horn was left to reflect on another slow start which cost them dearly on their visit to Stenhousemuir on Saturday.

Two goals in the first quarter of an hour, including one just five minutes into the match, saw Rangers slip to a 3-0 defeat which resulted in their fourth league loss of the season.

“That’s the third game in a row we have conceded a goal inside the first five minutes of a match,” said Horn, “and it’s something we are going to have to try and cut out of our game. There are no easy matches in this league, and if we keep going behind in games it makes life difficult for ourselves.”

q In the the second round of the Scottish Cup, Berwick have been drawn at home against fellow League Two side Annan Athletic. The game will be played at Shielfield on Saturday, October 14.