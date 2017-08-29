Horn is new Shielfield boss

Berwick Rangers have announced Robbie Horn as their new manager.

Horn is no stranger to Berwick Rangers. He was in the Championship side of 2006/7, then was assistant manager and more recently has had a very successful spell as boss of Bonnyrigg Rose FC. He also played for Hearts, Cowdenbeath and Forfar.

There were more than 20 applications to succeed John Coughlin as manager and the Berwick board have moved quickly to make an appointment, handing Horn a two-year deal as the club looks to push for promotion this season from League Two.

Chairman Len Eyre said: “We are delighted to have agreed terms to June 2019 with Robbie and are looking forward to working with him.”