HORN IS HOPING  TO CURE HICCUPS

Berwick manager Robbie Horn said he couldn’t fault his players for their effort during Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Montrose.

“Every time the players go out on the pitch I ask them to give 100 per cent,” said the Rangers’ boss, “but sometimes that just isn’t enough, and this was one of those occasions.

“It was a very close game, with only a few scoring opportunities, and as so often happens in matches like this it was only ever going to be one goal that won it in the end.

“Last week we won a very close match, but this week we lost one in similar circumstances. It’s swings and roundabouts.”

The Black and Gold take on bottom side Cowdenbeath this weekend, and Horn (above) added: “Hopefully we get a reaction from the players against Cowden. There’s going to hiccups along the way to get to where we want to be and that was one last weekend, but we’ll be looking to get back on track this weekend and for the three points.”

Meanwhile, the club have confirmed that Berwick Animal Rescue Kennels, known locally as BARK, will be their official charity partner for the 2017/18 season.

BARK, who are based in Ramparts Business Park, provide temporary refuge for unwanted or stray domestic animals with the objective of rehoming them whenever possible. Like the Gers, BARK operate both north and south of the border.

The club say they are delighted to strengthen the relationship with BARK, which began at the start of the season when associate director Ian Beresford, who volunteers at the centre on a weekly basis, donated his under-20 shirt raffle prize to the charity.

Speaking to the club’s official website about the announcement, BARK manager Jan Ross said: “We are overwhelmed to be the nominated charity of the club this season. Their support will make a real difference to the animals in our care, both now and in the future.”

For more information about BARK and how you can support them, please visit their website, www.b-a-r-k.co.uk or pop in to their shop at 7–9 Marygate, Berwick-upon-Tweed, TD15 1AT.