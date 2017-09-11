Horn has hope for future despite defeat in capital

EDINBURGH CITY 1 BERWICK RANGERS 0

New Berwick manager Robbie Horn admits that a lot of hard work lies ahead after watching his side go down to a 1-0 away defeat against Edinburgh City in SPFL League Two on Saturday.

A goal after only two minutes from striker Ashley Grimes was the difference between the sides at Ainslie Park, a defeat which sent Rangers to eighth place in the table.

“It was a disappointing loss,” admitted Horn. “But it wasn’t for the lack of effort from the players.

“We lost an early goal, which meant we were chasing the game, but we had a couple of chances to equalise and I thought we were the better side in the second half.

“It’s not the way we wanted to start, but the most important thing now is for everyone, players and fans, to remain positive.”

Horn, who was appointed a fortnight ago following the departure of former boss John Coughlin, took charge of the team for the first time.

But a free-kick from Grimes after only two minutes beat goalkeeper Robby McCrorie in the top corner, and it was a goal which gave Edinburgh their first victory of the season after a run of four straight league defeats.

McCrorie was twice called into action in the first half, saving from Ian Smith and Grimes, while at the other end Michael McKenna had a shot saved by Fraser Morton and Pat Scullion directed an effort wide.

Berwick had their fair share of possession, but could not find the final pass to breach the home defence and so chances were at a premium.

Substitute Greg Rutherford shot over and Scullion again went close near the end, but there was an injury scare when McKenna was forced to leave the field following a collision with goalkeeper Morton.

“We have Elgin on Saturday, and that will be another tough game,” said Horn, “but I will be looking for the same level of effort from the players that they showed against Edinburgh.”

Berwick: McCrorie, Godinho, Scullion, McKinlay, McDonald (Irving 66), Notman, Stewart, Phillips, McKenna (Thomson 70), Murrell (Rutherford 60), Lavery.

Referee: Lorraine Watson. Attendance: 308.