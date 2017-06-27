Fantastic chance to sponsor Wee Gers under-20s players

Berwick Rangers are giving supporters, individuals and businesses the chance to become an official sponsor of the development squad, having their name or logo displayed on the home shirts worn by the under-20s.

Available to purchase via the club’s online store for just £20, each ticket will allow the buyer one entry into the draw.

Entrants are welcome to purchase more than one ticket with all proceeds going directly to the under 20’s. There are three prizes up for grabs at the draw:

1st prize: Front of shirt sponsorship; 2nd prize: Back of shirt sponsorship (top); 3rd prize: Back of shirt sponsorship (bottom)

As well as shirt sponsorship, winners will benefit from brand exposure on all under-20s content shared across our digital platforms, which generated over 8.5million impressions throughout last season.

Every entrant will also be acknowledged in the press release on the club website following the draw.

The youngsters enjoyed a terrific 2016/17 season, finishing second in the SPFL Development League East.

There were strong local ties to the under-20 squad last season with three players from Berwick, one from Eyemouth and a further three from nearby Dunbar making appearances throughout the campaign. One of those players, Jamie Chapman, received international recognition as he was called up to represent Scottish Schools.

Ahead of the raffle announcement, we caught up with coach Daniel McKenzie to reflect upon their season and look ahead to the new campaign. He said “We had a great season last season leading the league all the way before disappointingly falling at the final hurdle. We now have the foundations to build and kick on this season and hopefully we’ll start to see the fruits of our labour at first team level whilst once again pushing as hard as we can in the development league. The coaching staff have been encouraged by the level of players we have recruited for the upcoming season so there is a level of excitement ahead of the new campaign.”

Tickets are available to buy until Sunday, July 16, with the draw due to take place the following day.