Fans hit the boos as Wee Gers have early season hangover

BERWICK RANGERS 1

ANNAN ATHLETIC 5

Berwick crashed to their second successive four goal defeat as Annan picked up their first victory of the season at Shielfield on Saturday.

The team was booed from the pitch at both full-time and half-time after what can only be described as a woeful defensive display, and later manager John Coughlin admitted he was “considering his future”.

Michael McKenna gave Rangers an early lead, but Athletic hit back to lead 3-1 at half-time with goals from Steven Swinglehurst, Ryan Sinnamon and Peter Murphy before Aidan Smith, from the penalty spot, and substitute Blair Henderson completed the rout in the second half.

It took Berwick only five minutes to open the scoring when Darren Lavery played Aaron Murrell in down the left and the striker crossed into the box where McKenna turned it into the net past Jim Atkinson.

But Annan equalised after 21 minutes when Rangers failed to clear a free-kick into the box, the ball pinged around before Swinglehurst shot low past Robby McCrorie in a crowded goalmouth.

And in 27 minutes the visitors went 2-1 in front when Sinnamon ran at the heart of the Berwick defence and first a 20 yard shot past McCrorie into the top corner.

Then in the 44th minute Annan went 3-1 in front when a ball from the left was allowed to bypass the static central defence and Murphy gratefully fired in from eight yards out.

In the second half Berwick tried to force their way back into the game, and after a goalmouth scramble a shot from distance by substitute Andy Irving landed on the roof of the Annan net.

McKenna then headed narrowly wide from a deep cross by Gary Phillips, while at the other end McCrorie pulled off a fine fingertip save at full stretch from a Swinglehurst header.

McCrorie also made another fine reaction save from a header at a corner, but after he committed himself and fouled in the box, he was beaten by Smith from the penalty spot in the 75th minute as the score moved to 4-1.

And it was 5-1 in the 78th minute when substitute and former Berwick striker Henderson, on his debut, poked the ball home from close range following a free kick into the box.

After last week’s 4-0 defeat at Stirling the Berwick fans showed their frustration by booing at the final whistle.

Berwick: McCrorie, Notman (Irving 40), Fleming, McDonald, McKinlay, Phillips, Thomson, McKenna, Lavery, Stewart (Scullion 63), Murrell (Rutherford 63).

Annan: Atkinson, Hooper, Creaney, Murphy (Moxon 81), Watson, Swinglehurst, Stevenson (Orsi 60), Sinnamon, Smith, Omar (Henderson 76), Luke.

Referee: Mike Roncone.

Attendance: 494.