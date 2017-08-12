Fancy becoming a footballer?

Berwick Rangers Northumberland College Football Academy are looking for students (16 to 18-year-olds) to come in to year 1 of the football academy programme.

It is a fantastic alternative to 6th form.

Just like any football academy programme you will:

- complete a full time education course

- have access to top class coaching

- have the opportunity to progress within Berwick Rangers as a player

- you can still play for your current club on a weekend.

Scholars within the football academy are entitled to free travel, also if you are ‘over the Border’ you should still get your EMA paid.

Even more good news, even if you have TD postcode in Scotland you can still entitled to free education.

Please email Simon.dutson@northland.ac.uk or call 01289 302446 for more information.

Please share and like everyone, this is a fantastic and unique opportunity for young people in the region.

