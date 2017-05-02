Fairbairn gives Wee Gers fighting chance of survival

CLYDE 1 BERWICK RANGERS 1

Berwick’s season is going to the wire, with their final destiny not going to be decided until the last match of the season.

Rangers managed to salvage a draw at Broadwood in their vital bottom-of-the-table clash against Clyde on Saturday, with Jonny Fairbairn netting a second-half equaliser to cancel out a first-half penalty by the home side.

Now, with bottom club Cowdenbeath also drawing at home to leaders Forfar, it means the three-point gap remains and they need a point from their home game against Edinburgh City this weekend to safeguard their Scottish League status and avoid the end of season play-offs.

Rangers went into the match with the words of manager John Coughlin ringing in their ears. He had urged his players to fight all the way to the finishing line and guarantee the future of the club.

The game began with chances at both ends, Stevie Notman and Darren Lavery going close for Berwick, with Phil Johnston and David Gormley doing likewise for Clyde.

Michael McKenna then had two chances for Rangers before Sean Higgins and David Goodwillie both had efforts saved by Brennan at the other end.

Brennan saved again from Kerr Waddell, but on 33 minutes disaster struck for the visitors when Brennan fouled Goodwillie in the box and Gormley converted from the penalty spot.

Steven Thomson got in a shot from an acute angle which was saved by home keeper Gourlay and Gary Phillips shot wide as Berwick tried to respond, but at half-time the Bully Wee led 1-0.

Early in the second half Higgins and Aaron Murrell shot wide at opposite ends.

But in the 55th minute Rangers were handed a lifeline when Fairbairn headed in from a McKenna corner.

McKenna and Gormley then both had shots saved at opposite ends as both sides went in search of a winner.

Brennan was also called into action to save from Chris Smith and Scott McLaughlin as the home side tried to turn the screw.

Johnston also shot over, but the final 20 minutes became nervy and neither side managed to create any meaningful chances.

It will mean an anxious last game of the season against Edinburgh, but Rangers now know what needs to be done and their destiny is in their own hands.

Berwick: Brennan, Spark, Fairbairn, Scullion, Phillips, Thomson, Notman, Lavery, McKenna, Rutherford, Murrell.

Referee: Mike Roncone.