EXCLUSIVE: GERS CLINCH DEALS FOR DEFENSIVE DUO

Berwick Rangers have completed a double transfer swoop by bringing in Arbroath pair Michael Dunlop and Gary Phillips.

Dunlop will of course be familiar to Gers fans, having spent time on loan with the club previously while at former club Forfar Athletic. The 23-year-old left the Station Park side in the summer to join Dick Campbell’s Arbroath but has found regular game time hard to come by.

With the Gers struggling for consistency at the back in recent weeks, it is hoped Dunlop will be able to have a similar impact on the Gers team as he did last time he was in the ranks.

The club have also landed Gary Phillips, a reliable utility man who joined the Lichties from Albion Rovers in summer 2016.

Most naturally a left-back, the 28-year-old is versatile enough to feature elsewhere in the defence or even in midfield, from where he scored the Wee Rovers’ 90th-minute winning goal in a famous 1-0 Scottish Cup victory over Motherwell in 2014.

Fans can look forward to seeing them in action tomorrow against Cowdenbeath at Central Park, where they will both be available for selection.