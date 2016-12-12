Coughlin stunned as Rangers are hit for six by City slickers

ELGIN CITY 6 BERWICK RANGERS 0

Berwick manager John Coughlin was almost lost for words after watching his side take a hammering off promotion-chasing Elgin at Borough Briggs.

Rangers were hit for six by the City slickers, with Shane Sutherland leading the way with a hat-trick for the home side.

In a first half in which the home side rained 18 efforts on the Berwick goal, Elgin led 2-0 at the break, and went to town in the second half with another four.

“We just weren’t at the races,” said a shellshocked Coughlin. “We were absolutely bombarded, there is no other way to describe it. They had chance after chance, scored six, and our goalkeeper had to make a string of saves as well.

“It was a battering, and will be a blow to everyone’s confidence.”

After a 3-2 midweek win over Stirling Albion, when they twice came from behind, Coughlin was looking for another gutsy performance from his side.

Instead, they were turned over by an Elgin outfit who have now moved to within two points of leaders Forfar at the top of the Scottish Second Division. Rangers, meanwhile, are one of six sides separated by only five points at the other end of the table.

Elgin made the better start creating a handful of chances within the opening minutes.

Sutherland opened the scoring after nine, netting with a low shot, and just five minutes later Brian Cameron added a second after being set up by Sutherland.

Berwick, who were struggling to get a foothold in the game, then suffered a further set-back when Steven Thomson had to leave the field with an injury after 21 minutes and he was replaced by Graeme Beveridge.

But there was no let-up from Elgin, with Berwick keeper Kevin Walker having to make several saves to keep his side in the match.

The floodgates opened after half time, however.

First of all Sutherland made it 3-0 from the penalty spot, converting after 54 minutes following a foul by Kevin McKinlay. Cameron then netted his second of the game after 63 minutes, with Daniel Moore making it 5-0 after 66 when he slipped the ball home after being set up by Sutherland.

Sutherland then completed his hat-trick after 70 minutes with a shot from outside the box as the home side ran riot.

Berwick must now try and re-group for this Saturday’s important home match against Montrose, one of the sides in the bottom six.