Coughlin hails the fans after Wee Gers get back on track

Berwick manager John Coughlin was able to breathe a huge sigh of relief after his side achieved a much-needed win at Cowdenbeath on Saturday.

Rangers went into the game propping up the Scottish Second Division table, but the victory, courtesy of a Steven Thomson header in the 84th minute, saw the team leapfrog their opponents and climb to eighth.

It was only Berwick’s second win in 12 outings and Coughlin admitted afterwards he might now be able to sleep a little bit better at nights after Saturday’s win.

“I have had a few sleepless nights recently,” he said, “so to get this win is a huge relief.

“There has been a lot of pressure on everyone, hopefully this will be a turning point.”

Berwick are now one of four teams on 21 points, and after the despondency which surrounded their drop to the foot of the table, they quite remarkably only find themselves four points off the fourth-placed play-off spot.

“It just shows you the margins we are dealing with,” said Coughlin. “We have been on a poor run, everyone accepts that, but I have always said the players have the talent and quality, and all I have asked is that they show it.

“This was a gutsy performance and it really was a welcome three points.

“This will hopefully give everyone a boost in confidence,” said Coughlin.

“Morale has quite understandably been a bit low recently, but a win like this can make all the difference.”

Coughlin said the fans, who were vocal in their support, played a large part in the victory.

“I was that engrossed in what was going on on the park that I hadn’t thought about how well-supported we were until that point.

“Everyone was talking about it, it was even a big talking point amongst the directors on the bus home.

“And what a difference it makes, too. The players said as much in the changing rooms.

“It’s something we’ve not had in a long time but as I told the players, they have a duty to put on the kind of performances that makes it easy for the fans to get behind.

“There’s no doubt it helped us. We were very competitive and aggressive. It was a classic one-niller. The stats show we only had one effort on target in the 90 minutes, but if it gets you the three points, who cares?”

Couglin was full of praise for new signing Gary Phillips, who made his debut out wide.

“He’s a versatile player and he might feature elsewhere at some point in the future,” he said, “but we played him out wide and it paid off.

“Coming in for his debut, I think he’ll be pleased with his performance.

“Unfortunately we didn’t get to see Michael Dunlop as he picked up an injury on Thursday, but he’s taking part in both training sessions this week so he should be okay for his return to Arbroath on Saturday.”