Coughlin axed by Berwick

Berwick Rangers last night parted company with boss John Coughlin

The Shielfield club announced Coughlin had left his post after a poor start to the season, Saturday’s 5-1 home loss to Annan being the tipping point as fans’ frustrations grew deeper.

In a statement tonight, the club said: “In view of recent results, the board has today met with John Coughlin to discuss his future with the club.

“Following this meeting it has been decided to terminate John’s contract by mutual consent.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank John and wish him well for the future.

“The board will work with existing coaching staff to prepare for our next game on Saturday and we ask our fans for their continued support during this time.”

Berwick face Cowdenbeath away on Saturday but hope to make an appointment soon.