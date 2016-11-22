Celebrate 50th anniversary of famous cup win in style

Berwick Rangers have announced that ahead of the 50th anniversary of the club’s historic 1-0 victory over Glasgow Rangers – in what is still widely regarded as one of the biggest Scottish Cup shocks of all time – they have agreed a deal with retro kit manufacturer Toffs to sell replicas of the shirts worn on that day via Berwick’s official online store.

Available now for £40, the shirts would make a brilliant Christmas gift for the older Berwick fan, or even a wonderful momento for the younger supporter. As the shirts come in a range of sizes, from small to XXXL there should be a size for everyone!

Whilst fans can purchase from the club’s online store now, they would also advise supporters they can personalise the shirt with a name (£5) and number (£5) should they order from Toffs’ own site, http://www.toffs.com/catalog/product/view/id/33272/s/berwick-rangers-1967-cup-v-glasow-rangers/category/115/

The strips were worn in front of 13,000 fans in January 1967, a crowd attendance record which remains with the club to this day.

Buyers are advised that there is a production and delivery period of up to 28 days with all Toffs purchases and as such those looking to purchase a 1967 shirt as a Christmas present are advised to do so ASAP to guarantee delivery.

EThe club was saddened to hear of the passing of long-time fan and corporate season ticket holder Jimmy Gargan aged 71.

Jimmy had also played for the club mainly in the reserve team in the past and was a very capable defender.

He was well known in the area, especially in all walks of football and played at many levels including being a member of the infamous Berwick Youth team which beat Newcastle ‘N’s’ Jimmy followed Berwick Rangers home and away and will be sadly missed..

EBerwick have some great Festive fixtures and have announved they will be letting accompanied Under-16s in for free against Edinburgh City on Hogmany after the success of a similar initiative against Hawick Royal Albert in the cup.