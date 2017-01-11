Boss ready to hit sales in January

Boss John Coughlin has admitted he’s still looking to do more business in the transfer market this month as he aims to turn around the fortunes of Berwick Rangers

Berwick started their 2017 off with a 1-0 win over Cowdenbeath on Saturday, with midweek acquisition Gary Phillips debuting on the left of midfield.

And though Coughlin can also expect to welcome Michael Dunlop to the fold for this weekend’s trip to Arbroath, the manager feels he is still short on depth following the departures of Graeme Beveridge and Barry Hogg, in addition to the loan expirations of Sean Mackie, Ben Stirling and Greg Hurst.

He said: “I’ve got one or two irons in the fire and, if I’m being honest, I’d like to think we’ll have a deal done by this time next week.

“I still think we can improve defensively, so that is something I’m looking at.

“But, that being said, you shouldn’t be surprised if we find someone for higher up the park – I have a few options open to me.

“I’ve been told I’ll need to move one or two on if I’m to bring guys in so there will likely be some movement on that front too.

“There’s a hole now that we’ve lost those five players. We probably won’t fill the five spots but I’m certainly looking at 2-3.

“I’ve cast my net wide and we’ll have to see what comes of it. I’ve got meetings in various places through this week so I’ll be doing a bit of travelling to try make deals happen.”

Pat Scullion won the club’s Social Media Man of the Match award for his efforts in Cowdenbeath on Saturday, and the boss admitted he’ll be also be working to keep the influential midfielder around.

Coughlin added: “Pat can play at centre-half but is naturally a midfleder.

“We’re playing him at the back at the minute and I’d like to think we can keep him here when his contract expires.”

Berwick will now hope to build on Saturday’s result when they travel to take on second-placed Arbroath at Gayfield this weekend.

“It won’t be an easy game,” admitted Coughlin.

“Arbroath are going well, but if we can show the fighting spirit I know the players possess, there is no reason why we shouldn’t go there and give a good account of ourselves and hopefully return with something to show for our efforts.”